Norman Jones

February 4, 1938 ~ June 6, 2020
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, Dr. Norman Gene Jones, 82, died June 6, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Gene was born February 4, 1938, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Norman and Florence Fife Jones. He was proud of and thankful for his parents. Gene enjoyed his childhood years, and his sister Sonja was a wonderful part of them.
He always had the spirit of optimism and gratitude as hallmarks of his character. He attended Emerson Elementary, O.E. Bell Junior High, and graduated from Idaho Falls High. As an IF Tiger, he loved playing sports, especially baseball, football, and boxing. Gene learned the world of work early in his life. He delivered papers, worked summers, and worked after school in service stations that his Dad owned in Idaho Falls. He worked hard his entire life.
Gene married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Aileen Rasmussen, on May 12, 1956, in Pocatello, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 17, 1965. During their married life, they lived in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Roy, Utah.
Gene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through the years, he served in numerous callings: Stake Executive secretary, High Priest Group Leader, Stake High Councilor, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School president, employment specialist within the humanitarian services of the Church, and a home teacher who cared deeply for the people that he visited and served. His most enjoyable calling was serving with his beloved wife as Humanitarian Senior missionaries in Vientiane, Laos, in the Bangkok, Thailand Mission in 2007. He also served for many years as a Temple Ordinance Worker in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples.
Gene's career was in education. One of the joys of his career was educating and influencing the lives of thousands of students. He received a Bachelor of Art degree from Idaho State University, a Master of Education from the University of Idaho, and completed a Doctorate of Education from Brigham Young University in 1978. His passion for learning continued throughout his life. He taught sixth grade, special education, and was a school principal of five elementary schools and assistant principal of Roy High School.
After retiring from their professions, Gene and Sharon built a beautiful home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, by the Snake River which Gene designed. Gene's greatest love was his family and the family pets. He enjoyed painting (also helping family and friends with painting their homes), gardening, reading, Christmas, great food, and family gatherings.
Gene is survived by his wife, Sharon, of Idaho Falls; four daughters and two sons: Corrinne R. Jones of Idaho Falls, Camille A. (Gary) Simonsen of Puyallup, Washington, Jeanie A. (Mark) Miller of Pleasant View, Utah, David A. (Nancy) Jones of Iona, Idaho, Stephen M. (Leesha) Jones of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Andrea M. (Greg) Pratten of Auburn, Washington; 19 grand children, 22 great-grandchildren; his only sibling and sister, Sonja Jones (Milo) Larsen. Preceding him in death is his son, Norman Gene Jr., and his parents.
Services will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. A visitation will be held Thursday evening 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery.
