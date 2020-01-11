Norman Olene Whitaker, 75, lifelong resident of Kaysville, Utah, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by his eternal companion and loved ones.
He was born May 9, 1944, in Salt Lake City, Utah the son of Olene Stohl and Wilma Allan Whitaker.
Norman married Ann M. Contreras on February 26, 1971, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He served a LDS mission in the Gulf States and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities including, Bishop, Elders Quorum, High Priest Group Leader and Young Men's President.
Norman retired from the State of Utah as a Public Works Director. He also served as President of the Haights Creek Water.
He loved horses, farming and passing on his knowledge to his family.
Surviving are his wife Ann Whitaker, Kaysville; children, Carl LaCasce (Jacquie), Brett Whitaker (Carly), Cheryl Holbrook (Ben), Tina Baker (Breck), Nora Dummer (Craig), Juli Laumua (Sam), 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, brother, David Allan Whitaker (Carla), sisters, Judy Erickson (Bob), Sandy Blamires (George), Jean Gowans (Phil), Marie Stephenson (Rich), Cathy Turnbow (LaVon), and Carrie Green (Jon).
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Kent (Big Enough) Allan Whitaker (Jan) and granddaughter, Shiela Baker.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Gailey Park Ward, 331 S. 50 W., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
