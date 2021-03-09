Norman R. Thedell
December 30, 1929 - March 1, 2021
Norman passed away on March 1, 2021 surrounded by his family. Norman was born an only child to Helmer Gustav and Dorothy Ethyl Blakeley Thedell in Ogden. He grew up in West Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School class of 1948.
He joined the Air Force to learn a trade, grow up and see the world. He married Verajean Cody in London, England and raised four children in Roy, Kim (deceased), Todd, Sharajoy (Carr) and Brinn. His career was working at Hill Air Force Base and he was also the owner of the Rainbow Bar, then in Roy, and customers knew him as "Pappy".
In 1979, Norman married Marilyn Kap and happily accepted her two children as his own, Jann Griffis and Scotty Haze. Norman and Marilyn lived in Fort Worth, Texas where he retired from Lockheed. They together established a furniture hospital and refinished furniture and he became known as the "Chairwiz".
In 1999 they moved to Brigham City so they could be closer to their 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. They live in a wonderful house which he filled with his stained glass work, always had a wonderful garden and yard and loved life and his family and friends dearly. He was a member of the Latter-day Saints ninth ward. Services was held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, graveside at Brigham City cemetery.