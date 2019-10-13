September 9, 1950 ~ October 8, 2019
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Norman R Unck loving husband, father, and Gpa passed away at age 69.
Norman was born on September 9, 1950, in Ogden, UT to Burton Robert and Arline Francis (Hurt) Unck. He graduated H.S. in 1968 from Ogden High. A few short months later he joined the Coast Guard as well as the Reserves. During that time, he started a landscaping business to fund his college education and graduated with a B.S. in 1977 from Weber State and later a M.S. in 2001 from the University of Phoenix.
Norman had a successful career of teaching science to 8th graders at Wahlquist Jr. High. He received Science Educator of the year in 2007 and Excellence in Teaching where he was named "Mr. Wizard of Science" in 2009. After 30 years he retired in 2015.
In 2001, he married the love of his life Linda Martinez. Together they built a life they loved that was filled with traveling, fishing, camping and making memories with their family. How can we forget what an AVID San Francisco Giants fan he was and they became together, even converting many family members to join in on their avidness.
Norman had such a zest for life and his family. His children and grandchildren have mounds of memories. They all will remember him as a great magician, story-teller and a genuine walking encyclopedia who loved to learn and shared his knowledge.
He is survived by his wife Linda. His three daughters; Ashley (Stefan) Sampson, Alyssa (Simon) Post and Jenny (Michael) Perez, including seven Bonus children who became his own; Horace (Michelle) Montoya, Kris Montoya, Jenny Montoya, Mike (Lillian) Montoya, Anita (Tim) Skinner, Lionel Lacayo and Edgar Lacayo, 17 Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Mound Fort Stake Center in Ogden, Utah located at 958 Childs Avenue. There will be no public viewing.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Huntsman's Cancer Institute.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: