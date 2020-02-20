January 12, 1957 ~ February 17, 2020
Mrs. Ok Sun "Sunny" Hamilton, of Ogden Utah, joined her Heavenly Father on Monday, February 17th, 2020 at the age of 63, after a long, courageous battle with Lymphoma.
Ok was born in a remote farming village of Poun, South Korea on January 12th, 1957.
On February 12th, 1982, Ok married Airman Kenneth A. Hamilton, who was stationed at nearby Kunsan Air Base. They have two children, U.S. Air Force IT Specialist Adrian S. Hamilton and U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Alan N. Hamilton.
Ok was an avid nature lover and an expert gardener. She loved hiking on the many surrounding trails and riverbanks and spent many peaceful hours building and tending to her flowerbeds at home and various gardens at her Church.
Ok was known for her generosity in helping others, through volunteer work at her Church and by sponsoring needy orphan children overseas. Ok possessed great honesty and integrity, and positively touched everyone who knew her. She was a Deacon for Bethany Korean Baptist Church in Layton, Utah, for many years.
She never let her lengthy illness affect her love for the people she cherished, and was a solid fighter to the very end. The professional team of doctors and nurses at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, worked tirelessly and around the clock, to save and preserve Ok Sun's life. The family cannot thank them enough for their ceaseless efforts.
Ok is survived by her loving husband of 38 wonderful years, Kenneth, and their two beloved sons Adrian and Alan.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Bethany Korean Baptist Church, 1151 Hwy 193, Layton, UT 84040. Friends may visit with the family at 3:30 p.m. at the church.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Ok Sun will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Condolences may be shared at: