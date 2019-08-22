June 26, 1926 ~ August 16, 2019
Olies Dockery, 93 passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2019.
He was born on June 26, 1926, in Buckner, Arkansas to Dairy and Anna Caldwell Dockery. He was educated and graduated from Roston High School. After graduation he entered and served honorably in The United States Navy during World War II. After his term in the Navy he relocated to Utah. His career in Utah began with the Union Pacific Railroad 15 year as a laborer and ending as a cook. He then worked at the American Legion Post 66 for 24 years. He concluded his working years at Hill Air Force Base.
He married Mary Helen Green on March 3, 1959, and to this union four children were born, the twins Michael and Michelle, Olies Jr., and Greg. He enjoyed fishing, Wendover and Vegas. One of his greatest joys was sitting and talking with his grandchildren and his well-manicured yard and garden.
He is survived by his wife Mary and their four children Michael (Marie) Dockery, Ogden, UT; Rev. Michelle Dockery-Boyer, Roy, UT; Olies Dockery, Jr., San Diego, CA; Greg Dockery, Portland, OR. He is also survived by his daughter Mary Louise Sanders of Little Rock, AR and grandson "Big Boy" Hunter Thompson, whom he raised as a son; 12 other grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins and Queen Dorby his special sister in-law.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Gertie Bland, Thelma Tucker, Silvia Clark and Wade Dockery.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Myers Mortuary-Ogden with a viewing prior from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd-Ogden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at:
www.myers-mortuary.co