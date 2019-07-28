Ona Beus Venable Hadley

January 6, 1929 ~ July 23, 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother slipped peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Ona was born January 6, 1929, to Nellie Sharp and James Levi Beus in Hooper, UT. From her parents, she learned a steadfast work ethic that spanned 90 years along with an unwavering commitment to family.
On October 27, 1950, she married Wayne LeRoy Venable in the Salt Lake Temple. After Wayne's passing in 1978, she supported her family entirely on her own with strength and courage. On June 9, 2001, she married Ralph H. Hadley in the Ogden Temple and had a wonderful companionship with him until his passing in 2017.
A modest and humble woman, Ona best showed her love through quiet acts of service. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served many roles in the church including as a missionary in Charlotte, NC, and as an Ogden Temple ordinance worker. She also enjoyed a membership in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for over 60 years.
Ona had a keen mind and received a BA from Weber State College and an MA from Utah State University. She taught for many years at the Utah School for the Deaf and Blind, as well as running a side business in architecting and drafting house plans.
Ona could most often be found tending her beloved garden. She also enjoyed raising chickens and cows, camping, sewing, and being with her family. She especially loved hearing about the antics of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her eight children: Andrew W. (Lynne) Venable, Clinton UT; Michael B. (Debra) Venable, Hooper UT; Wanona (Paul) Greer, Ogden UT; Bruce E. (Susie) Venable, Roy UT; Janell (Anthony) Berrett, Salt Lake City UT; Janice (Paul) Jackson, West Haven UT; Angela Venable, Ogden UT; and ReGina Venable, West Haven UT. Her legacy of forthright honesty, hard work, and quiet service lives on not only with her children, but in the hearts and minds of her 38 grandchildren and 90 great-grandchildren and, through her second marriage, Ralph's five children, 19 grandchildren, and 38 great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the West Haven Ward Chapel: 3628 S 2700 W, West Haven, UT. Friends may visit with family at a viewing on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S., from 6-8 p.m. or on Saturday at the Chapel from 9-10:30 a.m.
Interment: Roy City Cemetery, 5250 S 2300 W., Roy, UT.
