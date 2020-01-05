July 7, 1927 ~ December 31, 2019
Our beloved Opal Lee Jones passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019. Opal was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Outspoken, witty, loving, and compassionate, she was a force on this Earth for 92 years and she left an indelible mark on all those she encountered .
We will miss her presence in our lives immensely. Opal is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Quinton and Nancy Davis, two grandsons, Myles and JorDann, her grandson's wife, Kelsie, and a great-granddaughter, Summer Grace.
Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to the Apple Village and Bristol Hospice team for providing loving and comforting care to Opal as she transitioned from this earthly realm.