February 22, 1975 ~ December 7, 2019
Orlando Jesus R. Galindo passed away on December 7, 2019, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He was born February 22, 1975, to Trinidad Martinez and Felix Galindo in Ogden, Utah. Orlando graduated from Del North High School in Colorado and later attended Pueblo Community College.
Orlando is survived by his husband; Ron Chidester, Mother; Trinidad Galindo, Grandpa Humberto Sanchez, Grandma Rose Galindo, Uncles; Ben Romero, Albert Gonzales, Jesse Galindo, and Joe Trujillo. Aunts; Anita, Beatrice Vita, Genie, Andrea, Tressa, Lisa Galindo, Sandra Ortez, Eleen Romero, Sandra Carpenter. And so many wonderful cousins, friends, and family who he loved so much.
He is preceded in death by Felix, Phil, Jesus, Aurthur, Dee, Raul, Rosalie, Marty Galindo. MaryAnn and Eddie Medina, Lubin and John Romero and Larry Uita.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, with visitation from 1:00~1:45 at Leavitt's Mortuary Chapel, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: