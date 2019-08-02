September 25, 1933 ~ July 20, 2019
On July 20, 2019, in Glacier, Washington, Orville Gene Chugg, 85, left this life to join his eternal companion, Marilyn Stewart Chugg.
Orville was born in Pleasant View, Utah, on September 25, 1933, in his home. He was the sixth son for Karl Willis and Mary Ellen Barker Chugg.
On February 11, 1953, Orville and Marilyn were married in the Logan Temple for time and for all eternity.
Orville is survived by his children: Susan (Chris) Westergard, Kathryn (Reid) Haroldsen, and Kenneth (Julie) Chugg, 16 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren (with one on the way). He is survived by his brother Glen Willis Chugg.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, only five short months ago, a granddaughter, Erin Westergard, and two great-grandsons, Bryant Westergard and Robert Haroldsen. Also his siblings: Karl Cecil Chugg, Elbert LeRoy Chugg, Delbert Moroni Chugg, Melvin Jay Chugg.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the North Ogden 7th Ward at 205 E. Elberta Dr., in North Ogden. The family will meet with friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 6:00 ? 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, from 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m.
