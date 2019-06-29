Orville J. (OJ) Pilcher

January 8, 1928 ~ March 20, 2018
OJ was born and raised in Ogden, Utah. He married Mary Davis June 30, 1950. He served in the Navy during WWII. His 50 years with Southern Pacific Railroad moved him out of Utah to California where he and his family lived for 63 years.
He is survived by his sister Gloria Carolyn Lewis; daughter Kathie Hord (Buck) grandchildren: Clay, Ashley (TJ), Donnie, Tyler and Taylor.
Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Leavitt's Waterfall Atrium, 836 36th St., Ogden, UT from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: