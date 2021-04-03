Otis Michael Shroulote Sr.
April 3, 1957 - March 25, 2021
Otis Michael Shroulote Sr., 63, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, with his family by his side in Ogden, Utah. Otis was born April 3, 1957 in McCarty's, New Mexico, the son of San Juan (Sam) and Ilene (Garcia) Shroulote. He married the love of his life, MaryJane Chavez, May 28, 1977, in Acomita, NM and they would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this year.
He is survived by his wife MaryJane; children, Johnny Chavez (Shauna), Riverdale; Francine Shroulote, Ogden; Charlene Shroulote-Duran (Dr. Robert J. Duran), Bryan, TX; and Otis Michael Shroulote Jr., Ogden. He has 13 grandchildren, five great-grandkids, a brother Aaron Shroulote, two sisters Ardene Shroulote and Joyce Shroulote, and his father San Juan "Sam" Shroulote. He was preceded in death by his mom and three brothers.
Otis was a citizen of the Pueblo of Acoma, and at his request, was taken back to his ancestral homeland in New Mexico to be buried in accordance with his traditional Native American customs. He was laid to rest on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, on the Pueblo of Acoma reservation. A celebration of life event was held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 to commemorate his life and love on this earth.
Special thanks to Dr. Firth, Applegate Homecare & Hospice, Lindquist's Mortuary in Layton, Chancellor Gardens Senior Living facility and their staff, including Autumn who assisted in preparing for my dad's journey home, and especially to Shauna Chavez who made miracles happen so dad didn't have to die alone, we are grateful for all that you did. Thank you to the transport services and many many thanks to Pierson Siow, 1st Lieutenant Governor of the Pueblo of Acoma for his assistance in getting my dad back home for burial. To his brother Aaron Shroulote and sister Ardene Shroulote THANK YOU for coordinating and working tirelessly to ensure the burial process was completed properly with honor and dignity.