Owen Gene Hunsaker
August 9, 1951 - April 5, 2021
Owen Gene Hunsaker, 69 passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021. He was born on August 9, 1951 to Bonnie Jean Larsen and Donald Owen Hunsaker in Brigham City, Utah. He married Barbara Ann Marsh on July 10, 1998 in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Mt. Timpanogos temple on January 23, 2016. Survivors include his wife Barbara, children: Matthew (Brooke), Michael (Amanda), Lynne Prior, Kimberlly Griffiths and Kristin Griffiths; sister, Patsy (Lynn) McMillen; 10 grandchildren; mother, Bonnie Hunsaker. Owen was preceded in death by his father and sister, Judy Adams. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11 AM at the Lehi 45th ward chapel, 127 E 3200 N, Lehi, UT. A private family viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:45 to 10:45 AM. An evening viewing will also be held Monday, April 12, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at Anderson and Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 W 11000 N, Highland. Due to COVID restrictions please see the SignUp Genius link at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend and please remember to bring face coverings. Please share a memory of Owen on his tribute wall.