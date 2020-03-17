LAYTON - Pamela Florence Hansen, 78, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Fairfield Village of Layton of natural causes.
She was born April 2, 1941 in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia to Edward Roy and Elizabeth Florence Fuller Hardman. She was the third of four children. At an early age she became a seamstress. She came to the United States at 31 and married Ruel Merkley Hansen. She became a widow in 1986. She had no children but loved looking after little ones for others and caring for the elderly. Pam loved her pet dogs, gardening, knitting and crocheting. She was also fond of traveling.
She is survived by her two sisters-in-law, Shirley and Patricia Hardman, 16 nieces and nephews and their families.
Pam is in God's care.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
