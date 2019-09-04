Pamela J. Hansen

January 19, 1951 ~ August 28, 2019
Pam passed away on August 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family and her support dog Padawan after a courageous battle with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Kidney Failure.
Pam was born on January 19, 1951, in Illinois to William and Bonnie Snouffer. Pam married Raymond Hansen on February 20, 1970.
The two of them together have 16 children, with the opportunity to be the parents of several more foster children along the way. Pam enjoyed going on family vacations to Disneyland and Las Vegas to see her mom.
She is survived by her children: Susan Cameron (Rex), Tabitha Anderson (Rick), Lori Mayfield, April Roberts (Kelly), Lee-Ann Monson (Cliff), William Hansen (Sunshine), Louis Hansen (Kim), Rhonda Adreon (Spyder), Priscilla Hansen, Valerie Perez, Miguel Hansen, Kelsey Hansen, Marcella Hansen, Dimitri Hansen, Marcus Hansen and Candace Rickard; along with 33 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way; her sister Sandy Ayala; sister-in-law Myrna Lowe (Gary); four nephews and one niece.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Hansen, mother Bonnie Snouffer, father William Snouffer, mother-in-law Carol Hansen, father-in-law Oliver Hansen and brother-in-law Ronnie Hansen.
We would like to thank Caregiver Support Network and their staff, with a special thanks to Virginia, Eva, and Audree.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT, with a visitation one hour prior. The family will meet with friends and family on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.
