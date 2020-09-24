Pamela Jean Bowen Byington
1979-2020
Pamela Jean Bowen Byington, of Pleasant View, Utah, died Sept 21, 2020, at home.
Pamela was born August 29th, 1979, in Layton, Utah, to Wendell Lawrence and Tracy Lee Thomas Bowen.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She grew up in the North Ogden/Pleasant View area where she attended Weber High School. She worked at IRS and developed some lifelong friendships there.
She is survived by her parents, daughter Morgan Byington, son Dallas Byington; grandson Oliver Byington; siblings Amy (Thomas) Shingler, Jenny (Aaron) Waters, Alan Bowen, Katie (Brandon) Millis, Douglas (Alysha) Bowen, Shauna (Chris) Carranza, Alex Bowen; along with a herd of nieces and nephews who adored her greatly; countless in-laws, and priceless friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brent Dean Byington; her grandparents; and her mother-in-law.
She had a caring heart and wanted to make sure everyone was always taken care of. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26th at 11:00, a viewing will be held on Friday, September 25 from 6-8 and prior to services 9:30-10:45 (masks required) at the Pleasant View 17th ward 900 W Pleasant View Drive. Interment will be at the Hooper City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any America First Credit Union under the name of Pamela Byington Memorial.
Arrangements are with Premier Funeral Services. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.premierfuneral.com