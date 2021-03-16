Pamela Malan Higgins
1953 - 2021
Pamela Malan Higgins passed away Friday, 12th of March 2021, at the age of 67 from heart failure. Pam was surrounded by her children and family.
Everyone who knew Pam knew her curiosity, her independence, her loyalty, and above all her limitless love.
Pam had a passion for horses and felt most at home in the saddle. She was a voracious reader, and her love of learning was contagious.
Pam will be remembered always for her fierce devotion to family. She was a beloved mother, daughter, and sister. Above all she was an amazing "Nana." Pam is survived by her mother Lawana, six siblings, four children, and six grandchildren. She is now reunited with her father Ned and brother Scott.
A private memorial will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary. A livestream will be available through Myers Mortuary website at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.