November 3, 1952 ~ December 13, 2019
Pamela Marileine Kyle, 67, born November 3, 1952, the daughter of Forrest Alvin Kyle and Ida Marriott Kyle, passed away December 13, 2019.
She was a graduate of Brigham Young University. Pam was a social worker for Kern County, CA.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving for many years in music and Family History callings.
Pam is survived by her only brother, Dr. Bradley F. Kyle (Bette) of Reno, NV and three first cousins, Dennis Marriott, Layton, UT, Jerry Harrop, and Lowell Marriott Harrop both of Ogden, UT. Interment was in Bakersfield, California.