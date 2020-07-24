Pamela Ressler Woodall

September 5, 1951 ~ July 22, 2020
Pam Woodall, 68, passed-away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Pam was born on September 5, 1951 in Ogden, Utah, to Peter John and Reah Oliver Ressler. She was the seventh of ten children, and she loved them all dearly.
She was raised in Roy, Utah where she attended Roy Junior High and graduated from Roy High School in 1969. She was a fierce competitor and excelled at playing softball from an early age. Her teams often won because of her skilled pitching taught to her by her older sister, Holly. Later in life, she transitioned to coaching her daughters and grandkids which gave her great joy. She could often be loudly heard correcting officials, at any sporting event, who did not call the games the way she thought they should be called.
On January 22, 1971, Pam married Randy Lyman Woodall, the love of her life, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They established their home in Roy and were blessed with seven children. This January, they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Pam was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the gospel and the peace it brought into her life, something her mother taught her from an early age that she too has passed on to each of her children.
She was very passionate about BYU Football and Basketball, though to her, it was always about more than a game. She enjoyed the experiences and memories created with family by attending and watching these games. She lived by the motto Faith, Family and Football.
Pam is survived by her loving husband, Randy, Roy; their children, Jolie (Kevin) Watson, Syracuse; Joel (Brooke) Woodall, Layton; Becky (Greg) Russell, West Point; Kelli Gard, West Jordan; Christian (Kandis) Woodall, West Point; Ashley (Bret) Braegger, Clinton; Brayden (Mikaela) Woodall, American Fork; Emerson (Carrie) Charley, Kirtland, NM; 21 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Laurie Ressler and Ardene Bullard.
The family would like to thank the numerous healthcare workers at Huntsman Cancer Institute and CNS Hospice as well as her grandson Michael who arrived from Virginia and took special care of her during the final days of her life.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. The funeral service will be live streamed and accessible at:
Interment, Hooper Cemetery.
