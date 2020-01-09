June 16, 1936 ~ January 5, 2020
Pat M. Booth returned to her Heavenly Father on January 5, 2020. She passed peacefully in the morning unexpectedly. Mom was born two months premature on June 16, 1936, in Wendell, Idaho, to Arthur Richard and Frances La Velle Forsberg Messenger.
She was the oldest of seven children. Her family moved from Jerome, ID, to Ogden, UT the summer of 1941.
She attended Madison Elementary, Central Jr. High, and graduated from Ogden High School in 1954. In 1955 she was employed as a Clerk Typist at Hill A.F.B.
She gave birth to her daughter, Jeanne Gilchrist in December 1956 and her daughter Barbara Gilchrist in May 1958. She quit working in 1957 to be a full-time wife and mother and returned to work in 1960.
By 1977, Mom became single and since her daughters were raised, she started the adventures of her life. She learned to downhill snow ski, she joined Volksmarching, and she joined RHETS International Toastmistress Club, National Honor Society, and other organizations. She held various positions in many organizations including President, Vice President, and Secretary. She gave speeches and won speech contests.
In 1984, Mom took the opportunity for promotion and transfer to Wright-Patterson A.F.B. In 1989 she had an opportunity for a Five-year temporary promotion to the Pentagon in Virginia. Her promotion was extended another three years.
She loved living in Alexandria, VA. When her temporary promotion expired, instead of returning to Wright-Patterson A.F.B., she retired, bought a condominium and found other employment and went back to school.
She worked for the Body Shop, The Bombay Company, and the Alexandria Times, a small newspaper in Alexandria. She worked for the newspaper until the end of September 2017, when she moved back to Utah to be closer to her children and their families.
She loved to travel. She went to England, Switzerland, France, Germany, Portugal, Turkey, and the Dominican Republic. She went with her college Spanish class to Mexico for 30 days. She also traveled to other states in the U.S. Mom was always ready for a party or to travel somewhere or anywhere.
She valued education highly. She attended Stevens-Henagar Business College, Weber State College, and graduated from Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and received her Bachelors Degree from George Washington University.
She was deeply patriotic. She loved the U.S.A., the military and the veterans. She loved to exercise, especially lifting weights and aerobics. She loved sports cars. She owned a Mazda RX7 for 20 years and most recently a 2009 Black Mercedes SLK.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jeanne Gilchrist (Bob Wordell) of North Ogden, UT and Barbara Gilchrist of Clinton, UT; eight grandchildren, Anne Jones, San Diego, CA; Amy Smith, Clearfield, UT; Kate Wilder, Clinton, UT; Michael Smith, Clinton, UT; Melanee Tracy, Hooper, UT; Ashley Halverson, San Diego, CA; Bryan Halverson, Ogden, UT; and Matthew Halverson, San Diego, CA; nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother, Richard Messenger (Linda Kay), Bountiful, UT; sisters, Candy Austad (Larry) Kalamazoo, MI; Judy Winn, Las Vegas, NV; and Greg Wallace, brother-in-law (Melanie deceased) and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mom was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Messenger, and sisters, Melanie Wallace and Jill Ferguson.
Mom was loved by many friends in Virginia and at Avamere at Mountain Ridge. She will be missed by many.
Thank you to the staff at Avamere at Mountain Ridge and the staff at Inspiration Hospice for the care you provided to Mom. Thank you to the friends and colleagues in Virginia that assisted mom in times of need.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
