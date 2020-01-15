October 3, 1931 ~ January 11, 2020
Patrice O. Scalise, our loving mother and grandmother passed away on January 11, 2020. She was born October 3, 1931, in Cedar City and was raised by her loving parents Glen Roi and Merle P. Olsen. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State and graduated from BYU. She taught elementary school and English as a second language for many years.
She met James Joseph Scalise while she was teaching at a military school in Kaiserslautern, Germany, where he was stationed while serving in the Army. They were married in Basal, Switzerland. This very, very happy marriage lasted for more than fifty years. They have three wonderful children, James "J", Kim (Richard) Williams and Timothy (Janet). They were blessed with eight grandchildren. Since birth they have brought her much joy and happiness. Pat loved being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Her family would like to express their appreciation to the wonderful, kind and efficient staff at Treeo Retirement Community, Rocky Mountain Homecare and Rocky Mountain Hospice.
Family and friends will gather to share memories of Pat from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 - 36th St.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Weber State University CATapult Scholarship Fund.
