Patricia Ann Evans Liu

"Pat"
In her own words, "I was born September 18, 1938, to Frank R. and Ila Baldwin Evans. I was raised by mom and dad, Ila and George M. Schlosser. I attended Ogden City Schools and graduated from Ben Lomond High with the first class to go all three years, in 1956.
I married James E. Briggs III and had two sons, Daren Evans Briggs and Gavin Michael Briggs. We were later divorced. After more than one try, I was blessed to marry Joseph T. Liu on May 21, 1992. It was the greatest gift God ever gave me. In marrying Joe, I received another beloved son, John T. Liu, who I loved with all my heart and soul.
I have eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, too many nieces and nephews to count, and great-nieces and nephews as well, but still growing. Love you all."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ila and George Schlosser, her sons Daren and Gavin Briggs, sisters Meg Love, Jan Wagstaff, and Judy Wright.
She is survived by husband Joseph T. Liu of Roy, son John T. (Suzzette) Liu, brother Mike (Cindy) Schlosser. Grandchildren Trent Briggs, Josh (Melinda) Allen, Breanna Briggs, Deseret (Ben) Wheeler, Brittany Liu, Ben (Lexi) Liu, Amanda (Steven) Sommer, Tyler (Christine) Priest. Great-grandchildren Luke, Patrick, Astrid, and River.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lotus Park Care Center and Hospice.
There will be a meet and greet with family and friends at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1:00 ? 2:30 p.m. No sad faces allowed.
Inurnment will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah at 2:45 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: