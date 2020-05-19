Patricia Ann Hardy

A joyous reunion took place on May 16, 2020 when our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother was reunited with the love of her life, Clint.
Pat was born on August 4, 1941, to Frank and Leona Burnett. She was raised in Ogden, Utah. In 1958 she met and married Clint Hardy. They were married for 61 wonderful, adventurous years.
Our "Wild Mountain Ma" lived her life to the fullest, doing the things that she loved the most. Pat was an avid antique collector and owned and operated Boomtown Antiques for many years. She made many lifelong friends along the way.
Pat had a larger than life love for the great outdoors. There were no dirt roads left untraveled. She camped, hunted, and hiked every chance she got. There was no mountain too high and no dirt road too long.
Ma, as we called her, had a talent, knack and love for gardening. She was awarded "Yard of the Year" for the city of Ogden. She also loved to cook, bake and keep a very tidy home.
Ma was a nurturer and loved to take care of her family whom she loved dearly. We will miss her greatly!
She leaves behind her daughter, Shelly (Tom) Wagstaff, son, Troy (Annette) Hardy, grandchildren, Cody (Alison), Austin (Kelsey), Lacey (David), Carson and Sydney, 11 great- grandchildren, brother, Larry (Marsha) Burnett, her dear friend Darlene and lifelong friend of 60 years, Linda. She was preceded in death by her husband Clint, her parents, sister, Berna and brother, Frankie.
She wished to thank Dr. Carl Grey, Dr. Lynn Larson, Dr. Jan Davis, Mary and the staff of Utah Hematology Oncology for their friendship and loving care. We also wish to thank, ShaRee, Rileigh, Tom and Michele with Symbii Hospice.
"It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone.
For part of us went with you,
The day God called you home."
Ma, Go Rest High on that Mountain!!!
The family will hold a private celebration of Pat's life at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: