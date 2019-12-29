March 25, 1955 ~ December 26, 2019
Patricia Ann Palmer, 64, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born on March 25, 1955, in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Gerald Harrison and Constance Santos Hardy.
She lived most of her life in Roy, UT, graduated from Roy High School in 1973 and attended Stevens Henager College in 1975. She married the love of her life, Richard Palmer on January 22, 1976, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They enjoyed 44 wonderful years together. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Parish.
Patricia enjoyed horseback riding, but she especially enjoyed interacting with her family. They were her pride and joy.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Richard Palmer; sons, Richard Palmer, Jared Palmer, Matthew Palmer, and Louis Palmer; daughter, Theresa Palmer; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and brother, Joe Hardy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Constance Hardy; and grandparents, Jared Hardy, Lavina Oliva Johnson Hardy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
