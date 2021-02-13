Patricia Castro Feb 13, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia CastroPatricia Castro, 76, passed away January 23, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesNorth Ogden Montessori charter school to allow students to opt out of Black History Month curriculumMontessori charter school parents will no longer opt students out of Black History Month instructionBoyfriend of woman feared dead in North Ogden Divide area disappointed by sheriff's search effortWeber County resident, developer trying to settle dispute over planned subdivisionOgden siblings overcome odds to receive prestigious national scholarship two years in a rowMisti SmithWeber State football adds Dyson, Filimoeatu, Cowser to coaching staff; QB battle continuesEdward J. SkrobiszewskiClearfield youth football move from WFFL to SLC-based Ute Conference brings several changesMan wounded in Plain City shooting; another man detained for investigation +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations 2021 Nissan Titan Pro 4X has a great new look Boys basketball: Davis upends Layton 60-45 in region rivalry victory Prep basketball roundup: Farmington girls and boys clinch shares of Region 5 titles Utah Jazz improve to 21-5 in blowout of Bucks Fremont girls basketball uses 19-0 run to get past Syracuse for 4th straight region title Bill removing concealed weapon permit rule signed into law Report: Skiers in deadly Utah avalanche chose 'safer' spot