October 11, 1946 ~ July 16, 2020
Patricia (Dembitz) Wittman, 73, formerly of Ogden passed away on Thursday, July 16th in Discovery Bay, California. Patricia was born to Betty and Henry J. Dembitz on October 11, 1946 in Ogden, Utah.
Patricia is survived by her daughter Kimberley O'Brien Dolle, son-in-law Philip Dolle, and three grandchildren, Garrick and wife Ayako, Camdon and Kenzie. She is also survived by two brothers (James Dembitz and wife Diane and David Dembitz and wife Tammie) all living in Arizona.
Patricia's family were the loves of her life and she beamed with pride with their accomplishments. Patricia made a career at the Internal Revenue Service in Seattle, Washington and lived in Bellevue, WA the majority of her life. She made many lifetime friends in both Ogden and Bellevue during her career.
After retirement, Patricia recently moved to Discovery Bay to be close to her daughter, Kimberley, son-in-law Philip and her three grandchildren Garrick, Camdon and Kenzie. Patricia was a wonderful Mom and Grandmother and was about to become a Great-Grandmother this December with the upcoming birth of her great-grandchild to Garrick and Ayako.
She will be missed and fondly remembered. As was her wish, family members will hold a Celebration of her Life. Patricia's ashes will be given to family members to remember the love she shared with each one and the happy memories of her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, Patricia would be honored if you donated to the Semper Fi & America's Fund or the St Jude's Children's Research Hospital in her name.