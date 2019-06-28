June 9, 1940 ~ June 25, 2019
Patricia Ellen LeDuc Janke, age 79, passed away suddenly June 25, 2019, from complications related to her fight with breast cancer. With her family by her side, Patricia was called to heaven in glory.
She was born to Louis F. and Antionette LeDuc, June 9, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois. Patricia graduated from Resurrection High School in 1958. She attended Wright Junior College and graduated with an Associate degree. On July 6, 1963, she married the love of her life, Arthur Roy Janke. Their marriage of 56 years began in Chicago, IL. The Air Force life allowed them to experience Michigan, Okinawa, Japan, Wisconsin, New Jersey and eventually resided in Pleasant View, UT for the last 43 years.
Patricia started teaching religious education in her younger years, then became an accomplished teacher for St. James The Just Catholic Church in Ogden, UT. She devoted over 40 years to the Eucharistic program, enriching the lives of so many Catholic children. She served as a Eucharist Minister and delivered Communion to those in need. She shared her passion and love of the Lord in her everyday living. This passion and contribution will span for generations.
Patricia was known for her creativity and dedication to the happiness and service of others. It was in her giving that we received.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Janke, her brother, Robert LeDuc, her beautiful nine children, Denise (Ty) Dennis, Dawn (Scott) Oppocher, Scott (Leah) Janke, Shawn Janke, Danielle (Brian) White, Jason (Jacquoie) Janke, Darlene (Mike) Winter, Deandrea (Stephen) Duran, Devin (David) Gongora. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren that she adored and that adored her.
Patricia's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Her love has always been a sustaining force for our family togetherness. Your legacy, kind spirit, passion for others, and zest for life will live on through them. We love you, always and forever.
The family wants to thank all her caregivers, St. James Parishioners, North View Fire Department, and family and friends for their time and prayers.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1st at St. James Catholic Church, 495 N. Harrison Blvd. A viewing will be held prior at the church from 10 to 10:25 a.m. followed by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Inurnment at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2nd at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: