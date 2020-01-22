January 24, 1928 ~ January 10, 2020
Our dear aunt, Patricia H. Copps of Walnut Creek, California passed away January 10, 2020, in Concord, CA. after a long battle with dementia. She was born on January 24, 1928, in Rapid City, South Dakota to Patrick and Ella (Dion) Copps.
At an early age, her family moved to Ogden, Utah where she attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ogden High. After High School she went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad in Ogden. She transferred to San Francisco and worked as an accounting supervisor for Southern Pacific until her retirement.
Patricia never married and had no children. Her survivors are nephew, Richard (Paula) Copps, her three nieces; Jeri Copps, Janis (Lynn) Christopherson all of Utah and Judy (Morton) Libekk of Florida. Preceding her in death are her parents, sister, Luella Marie Copps, brother, Robert G. Copps and nephew, Robert J. Copps.
Her cremation was under the direction of Deer Creek Funeral
Service of Walnut Creek, CA.