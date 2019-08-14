Patricia Hendricks Royster

March 18, 1927 ~ August 9, 2019
On Friday, August 9, 2019, our beautiful, kind and loving mother, grandmother and friend died peacefully at her home in Ogden with her family beside her.
Pat was born in Richmond, Utah, to Guy and Connie Roland Hendricks.
Pat married Conley Royster on July 12, 1947. They enjoyed 69 years together.
Together they had three children, Trudy, Rodney and Teri.
Pat had a wonderful career at Hill AFB, retiring after 38 years of service. She held a variety of positions and received numerous awards and accolades. She truly enjoyed her years of retirement, spending most summers at their summer home in Island Park, ID.
Pat loved being outside spending hours maintaining her beautiful yard. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed backyard barbeque's with her family.
Pat is survived by her son, Rod (Connie); daughter, Teri (Jon); six grandchildren: Jason, Gage, Dustin, Chris, Alex (Rie), and Kim (Charlie); four great-grandchildren: BayLee, Jessie, JT, AJ; and one new great-grandson, Kai. Surviving are brother, Robert (Val) Hendricks and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Conley; brother, Rolly; daughter, Trudy; son-in-law, Jim; granddaughter-in-law, Shelly; and grandson, Jeremy.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, Ogden. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
A Celebration of Patricia's life will be held for family and friends at her residence following the graveside service.
A very special thank you to Glenda Hachmeister for her kindness and loving care of our mother as well as the wonderful people at Comfort Worx Hospice; Aubrey, Darby and Alex.
Condolences may be shared at: