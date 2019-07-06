Patricia Jean Judkins

July 24, 1940 ~ July 3, 2019
We lost an amazing mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother on July 3, 2019. Pat passed away peacefully in her sleep.
She was born to Parley and Norma Carter in Morgan, Utah. Pat was raised in Porterville, Utah and graduated from Morgan High School. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Dean Judkins on June 8, 1962, and their marriage was later solemnized for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on November 14, 1998. They made their home in Morgan surrounded by family and friends.
Pat worked for the insurance industry for a number of years. She was the world's best grandma and loved to spoil all of her grandkids and great-grandkids - "no" was not in her vocabulary when it came to the grandkids! Pat loved to spend her summers in the Uintas and travel with her family. She will be deeply missed by all those her life touched.
Dean and Pat have two wonderful children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Mark and Melinda McMillan and Kevin and Leslie Judkins. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and followed them for any and all events to cheer them on. Dave and Dezarae, Chans and Hailee, Colby and Brittany, TJ and Jessica, Zade and Baylie, Tyler and 11 great-grandchildren: Averie, Alyvia, Josilyn, Will, Channing, Lilli, Rosilyn, Quade, Kace, Mack, Holt, and one on the way. Every one of them adored their Grandma Pat. In addition, she is also survived by her siblings: Barbara (Wellen - deceased), Twain and Shirley, Maxine (Roy - deceased), Leon and Judy (Donna - deceased), Ted and Sandy, in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Dean; her parents, mother and father in-law, brother, grandson Will, and great-granddaughter Adeline, as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
We would like to thank her neighbors and friends for watching out for her this past year. She will be forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, have a diet coke and play a game of cards with your family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12 noon at the Morgan 2nd Ward Chapel, Field Street Chapel, 260 South 300 West, in Morgan, UT. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, UT, and Monday, at the church from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services.
Interment will be at the South Morgan Cemetery
Condolences may be sent to the family at: