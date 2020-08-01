1934-2020
Patricia Jean Taylor Marz, 85, passed away, July 29, 2020. She was born in 1934 to Vaughn H. Taylor and Ivy Morgan Taylor In Salt Lake City, Utah. Patricia graduated from South High School. She married Robert T. Marz in the Logan, Utah Temple on November 9, 1962. She worked at Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company up until her marriage after which she became a loving homemaker.
Pat was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a Stake Mission which led to her meeting her future husband. She served as 1st Counselor in the Relief Society Presidency, many years as a Primary Teacher and as a Nursery Leader in her Ward.
Patricia is survived by her husband Robert; three children, Carol Blake (Carl), Michael Marz (Cheryl), and Sherrie Jessee (Merrill); sisters Marilyn Hadley and Margie Barlow (Brant); 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Vaughn & Ivy Taylor, sister Sharon, and brothers Howard and Leonard Taylor.
A Public Viewing will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Private Family Services will be held. Due to COVID-19 face masks are required for attendance to the viewing and funeral.
