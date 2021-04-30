Patricia Jo Pierce Benincosa
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Patricia Jo Pierce Benincosa returned home with honor and was reunited with her eternal companion on April 27, 2021 in South Weber, Utah. She was born on March 26, 1948 to Floyd LeRoy and Ruth Merriel Burnham Pierce in Erie Pennsylvania (the land of the grape pickers). She married William "Skip" Benincosa Jr. on October 11, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with eight children.
Patty was a devoted and wonderful wife and mother. She had a special and loving way of teaching values and responsibility to her children. She knew what values to hold onto.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to serve others. She served as Relief Society President and held many other auxiliary callings. She enjoyed listening to others and was always steadfast and true to her beliefs. She was determined, resilient, and endured to the end.
Patty enjoyed sewing, cross stitch and crocheting. She loved flowers and always had a beautiful yard. She had an incredible funny bone and a cute sense of humor. She also had the most infectious laugh. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Bill (Nancy), Paul (Rachel), Tom (Kathleen), Adam (Cami), Ryan (Alistair), Amy (Timothy) Gilson, Neil, Nathan; siblings, Jonathon (Sue) Pierce, Robin (Ryan) Harris; 17 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her patiently awaiting and beloved husband, Skip; her parents; siblings, Billie Ruth Pierce and James LeRoy (Leslie) Pierce.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Farmington City Cemetery, 500 South 200 East, Farmington, Utah. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 10:30-11:45 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 250 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Services will be live streamed on Patricia's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com