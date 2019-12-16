May 12, 1952 ~ December 2, 2019
Patricia Jones Lovato , 67 passed away in Las Cruces NM following a brief illness. Her daughter, Cassie was by her side.
Pat was born in Pocatello, Idaho and spent most of her younger years in Ogden, Utah. She then found her way to Wyoming, living in Cheyenne and finally settling in Pinedale. There she married David A. Lovato and in 1985 they had their daughter Cassie.
Pat enjoyed listening to and attending Blues music festivals, tending to her flowers and cooking wonderful meals that many a friend, family and neighbor enjoyed. Most summers you would find Dave, Pat and Cassie at Sea Ray Bay on Fremont Lake. She took great pride in traveling to and from swim meets supporting Cassie.
After the death of Dave and her retirement from Christmann Oil Company, Pat said goodbye to the Wyoming winters and with her partner Jack Compton headed south to a life of sun, shorts, flip flops and Green Chile in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Surviving Patricia are her daughter Cassandra (Luke) Morss of Dayton Wyoming, sister Robyn (Mike) Poll of Riverton, Wyoming, brother and sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Preceded in death by her parents John David Jones and Bette Mae Evans Jones, Brother JD Jones, Nephew Jayson Sears, husband David A. Lovato and partner, Jack Compton.
The family would like to thank Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation Center and Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces for their above and beyond care.
Donations can be made in the name of Patricia Jones Lovato to:
Mesilla Valley Hospice
299 East Montana Avenue
Las Cruces NM 88005
A Celebration of Life to be set at a later date.