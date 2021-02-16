Patricia Lynn Hampton-Hughes
Patricia Lynn Hampton-Hughes passed away on December 4, 2020, at Heritage Park Care Center in Roy, Utah at the age of 69. She was born in Fullerton, Nebraska to Vincent and Lois (Best) Sandman.
Pat was raised in Fullerton and Big Springs, Nebraska, and Lakin, Kansas. She attended school in Deerfield, Kansas until she and her family moved to Nebraska during her senior year. She graduated from Northwest High School in 1969 and then continued her education at Grand Island Beauty School.
On August 7, 1971, she married Stanley Hampton in Grand Island, Nebraska. They moved to Layton, Utah, and later divorced in 1979. Pat married Wayne Hughes on September 23, 1989, in Layton, Utah.
She loved all of her family and cherished each of her grandchildren. She had fun shopping for antiques, doing crafts, and repurposing old treasures for resale at craft shows.
Pat worked at Hill Air Force Base for several years but her most loved occupation was conducting her tea party business, A Magical Special Tea for Thee. She thrived on planning parties and enjoyed dressing up with the children for their very special day. She and her late husband Wayne also dressed up as Mr. And Mrs. Santa Claus for various community events.
Pat is survived by her children, Michael Lynn (Teri) Hampton of Layton, Utah, and Stephanie Breanna (Jimmy) Pilarczyk of Columbus, South Carolina, grandchildren, Aubrey and Cayden Hampton, ChyAnn, McKinzee, and Damian Mitchell, Mikayla Ramey, and Lily Pilarczyk.
She is also survived by her stepchildren Lonnie and Nathan Hughes, Paulette Wirth, Chelynne (David) Gildart, and grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Hughes, Gaven, Garrett, and Robin Wirth.
Pat is survived by her brother Mike Sandman, sisters, Shari (Mel) Armstrong, Mary (Larry) Teichmeier, Barb (Jerry) Teichmeier, and Donna (Roy) Trevino.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Lonnie Hughes Sr. Her parents, and two sisters, Jo Leffingwell and DeAnn Gregg.
She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.