Patricia Mildon Buttars
June 7, 1931 ~ November 29, 2020
Patricia Mildon Buttars (Pat) 89, passed away November 29,2020. Pat was born June 7, 1931 to Luke Mildon and Mildred Williams Mildon in Ogden Utah.
She met Lyman G Buttars in 1960, and married him on June 26, 1961, they were sealed in the Logan Temple a year later on July 6, 1962.
Pat is survived by six children Terral Buttars (Kate), Bradley Buttars (Gayla), Alana Parslow (Bob), Jon Buttars (Sigrid), Leo Buttars (Margaret), and Terry Buttars (Carolyn). She was blessed with 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren with one more expected in March, brother Luke (Sherma) Mildon, and sister Marna Frongner. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years.
The family would like to thank Symbii Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care they provided in Pat's time of need.
