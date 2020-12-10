Patricia (Pat) Louise Green Hampton
June 4, 1932 ~ December 6, 2020
Patricia (Pat) Louise Green Hampton, 88, our fabulous and much-loved mom, grandma, wife, and friend to all, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, after fighting with all her might against devastating infections at McKay-Dee Hospital.
Pat was born in Ogden, Utah to Harold W. and Venda Nelson Green on June 4, 1932. She graduated from Ogden High School.
Pat married Richard Paul Hampton on February 27, 1959 in Elko, Nevada. They made their home in Clearfield where they raised their three children; Kathy, Sandy, and Brent.
She had been an excellent personal assistant and secretary for doctors in Salt Lake and Ogden and also at Marquardt. Later she was the director of the Little Miss & Mr. Clearfield pageant and held various offices of the Wasatch Elementary PTA. Pat was a proud, long-time member and officer (including president) of the Union Pacific Railroad Ladies Auxiliary # 6.
Throughout her life, Pat has enjoyed pinochle, boating, snowmobiling, and traveling with her husband and family in their motorhome. She has loved and supported her kids and grandkids in all their activities.
Pat has had an amazing, positive attitude and had a genuine interest in everyone's lives. She will be missed beyond measure!
Pat is survived by her daughters; Kathy (Brett) Park, and Sandy (Craig) Jones, her grandchildren; Carson, Kimberly (Luke), Aubrey, Hunter, and Logan.
She is preceded in death by her husband Paul and son Brent, brother Mike (Lily) Green, and sister Jolene Qualls.
A special thanks to all who have helped, loved, and cared for Pat over the last few years especially. She has loved you all!
Friends are invited to visit Pat's family on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and prior to the celebration Saturday, from 10:00-10:45 at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. Masks and Social distancing are required.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions the Celebration of Pat's Life will be limited to family and invited guests held at Leavitt's Mortuary.
Services will be streamed live on Saturday December 12th at 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed using this link https://www.leavittsmortuary.com. Scroll to the bottom of Pat's obituary.
Interment will follow at Washington Heights Memorial Park.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com