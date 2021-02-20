Patricia "Pat" Louise Pielstick
July 11, 1941 ~ February 17, 2021
Patricia "Pat" Louise Pielstick, 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 and has joined her Heavenly Father and has reunited with her family that has passed on before her. She was born on July 11, 1941 in Leavenworth, Kansas, the daughter of William Robert and Blanche Marie Slack Jost. In her younger years her family moved to Tucson, Az. She graduated from Catalina High school.
She married Stephen Hardy Pielstick on June 20, 1969 in Tucson, Az. They were sealed together in the Mesa Temple on December 8, 1979.
Pat was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Primary Teacher for almost 20 years.
She enjoyed sewing, crafts, cooking, but mostly spending time with her family. In her younger years she loved to dance and had wonderful memories of dancing with her father. She had the best laugh and the most kind, forgiving and gentle soul. She was the best mother, wife, grandmother and sister that anyone could ask for.
Pat is survived by her husband, Stephen Pielstick of South Weber; daughters, Robin Lee Holbrook of Littlerock, CA, Tanya Marie (Steven) Logsdon of South Weber, UT; and Nicole Lynn (Andy) Baxter of Layton, UT; four grandchildren and brother, William Robert (Carolynn) Jost, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family services will be held. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
