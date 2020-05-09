Patricia "Patsy" Alvarez

Patsy Alvarez, 62, passed away on May 2, 2020 from complications of heart disease. She was born in Clearfield on June 23, 1957 to Isabel Lujan and Nick Cordova. She graduated from Clearfield High School and attended Weber State University where she earned her teaching degree. She was a long time resident of Ogden and a teacher for 30 years , most of those spent at South Weber Elementary.
After retirement, she enjoyed watching her TV shows, going to movies, doing water aerobics and having lunch with her ladies. She was an avid thrift shopper and loved finding a good deal. She loved to travel, and be included in adventures. She had an infectious laugh that could be heard anywhere and was delightfully easy to rile up. But her greatest joys were her grandchildren. She was her grandson's best caddy and cart driver and her granddaughters loved the endless supply of candy in her purse. She will be missed by so many.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Yvonne. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Alvarez) Foley, son, Andrew Alvarez, and the stars in her sky, her grandchildren: Nick, Lillian, Marian and Catherine.
A memorial service will be arranged when restrictions on social gatherings are lifted.