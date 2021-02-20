Patricia Peacock
July 19, 1949 ~ February 15, 2021
Patricia "Patty" Lee (Ryan) Peacock, 71, reunited with long-lost family, friends, & her dog Freckles on February 15th 2021. She was born July 19th 1949 in Rochester, MN, to Mary (Moriarty) Ryan & Frank Ryan. She grew up in Plainview, MN, where she attended High School & developed life-long friendships (Lou Fritz, Alyce Tidball, Jean Trefethen, & many others).
Patty moved to Ogden, UT in the 70's & met her husband Robin "Ross" Peacock at the Shooting Star Saloon; they later married at a drive-through wedding chapel in Elko, NV on August 24th, 1979. She graduated from Weber State with a degree in Psychology & settled down in the Ogden area, where they raised 3 daughters & one son, before retiring to St. George, UT.
Patty worked at The Sheltered Workshop, Project Turn, & had a long-standing career at the I.R.S. performing many duties, including volunteering with the Federally Employed Women (FEW), Federal Union, & etc. Patty volunteered formally & informally throughout her life, she was always gracious & giving of her time. She was a true friend & feisty advocate.
All of her children agree, mom set the motherhood bar high, in-short, she was magic. Mom was always planning activities & adventures, with an unparalleled energy & excitement for life. When her grandkids came along, the adventures became even more magnificent. "Grandma Pat," was the Peter Pan of Grandmas; whisking the "grandbabies" away on adventures from the crack of dawn, until the last grandchild was so exhausted even the excitement couldn't keep them awake any longer.
She is survived by her husband, Ross Peacock; children Robin (Brandon) Jones, Hooper, UT, Jennifer Christy, St. George, UT, Ryan (Tony) Peacock-Roest, Pleasant View, UT, Michael (Jennifer) Peacock, St. George, UT; sisters "Kate" (George) Colbenson, Grand Medow, MN, Rebecca Ryan, Cannon Falls, MN; brother Scott Andrews, Ogden, UT; sweet friend Nancy "Sparky" McDonough; beloved nieces & nephews; & her favorite people in the world- the grand (great-grand) kids: Taylor, Tycen, Trevyn, Traycen, Gus, Kailey, Quinn, Peyton, Rossi, Skyler, Lexi, Maddie, Jessie, Tyler, Jett, & Blair.
She was preceded by her parents Mary, & Frank; sisters Sharon "Sherry," & Mary Ellen; brother Lawrence "Larry;" her partner-in-crime Judy Palmer; & one lucky grandbaby that gets all the snuggles.
The family would like to thank Intermountain Hospice, & the wonderful nurses & doctors that helped along the way.
Formal services will not be held, however, Patty wants everyone to get together at some point & have a party in her memory. Until then, have a White Russian or a beer at the Shooting Star, & sing "Mercedes Benz" like no one is listening, & cheers to them if they are.