Patricia Stella Fullwood and David Freeman Fullwood
Patricia Stella Fullwood born to Emma Garcia and Dani Romero in Durango, Colorado on August 28, 1945 passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter's home on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at the age of 75. She was better known as Patsy, Pat, Cheese, Big Cheese, and Mama Cheese.
Patsy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a faithful subscriber to Publisher's Clearing House (Ha!) and would always say one day they are going to come knock on my door on live TV. She was an avid lover of football and basketball. Her teams were the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors whom she faithfully followed since the early 70s. Her family knew not to bother her on a Sunday during football season as to not disturb her game time. When she was a very little girl, her family moved from Durango, CO to Sunset, UT where she grew up and graduated in the first graduating class of Clearfield High School in 1963. After graduation she enlisted in the Army where she was stationed in Mississippi for basic training and was introduced to the civil rights movement - which would prove to make a huge impact on her life and her loved ones' lives as well.
She made friends with her fellow soldiers from all races and denominations. Patsy was then stationed at the Fort Ord Army Base in California. It was there while serving she met David Freeman Fullwood, also serving, and their romance bloomed. Patricia Stella Fullwood is preceded in death by her husband, David Freeman Fullwood, mother Emma Garcia Martinez, father Dani Romero, step-father Melaquias Martinez, and brother Tomas Martinez.
David Freeman Fullwood born to Pearl Fullwood and David Fullwood in Asheville, North Carolina on August 11, 1942, danced his way into heaven at his daughter's home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 78. He was better known as Dave, Big Dave, and Pops.
Dave first and foremost loved to dance. Anytime he'd hear music it was as if his soul lit on fire. He'd happily dance, didn't care where he was, and it was a delight to see him enjoy what he loved to do most. He had a heart of gold who'd help anyone in need. His favorite morning spot was the local McDonald's where he'd hang out with the fellas and often buy breakfast for any homeless person nearby. His favorite Saturday night ritual was to hang out with his friends who he lovingly called his "homies" to barbeque and drink beer. He spent a lot of time going to Lover's Point in Pacific Grove, CA to sit and feed the squirrels while taking in the beautiful scenery of the ocean. Dave was also an avid gardener and even won a community award from the city of Seaside for his beautiful yard. He would whistle to the birds in the tree in his front yard and they'd fly to him to eat bird food from his hand. He had a way with animals and people to say the least.
Dave retired from Waste Management in 2009. He absolutely loved his occupation as a drop box driver. He'd pick up and deliver drop boxes in some of the most beautiful places which were Monterey, Carmel, Pebble Beach and Big Sur. Dave was preceded in death by his father David Fullwood, mother Pearl Fullwood, and sister Wyvonia Simpson.
Dave and Patsy were married on May 23, 1967 and resided in Seaside, CA from 1967 through 2020 and 2021, respectively. They are survived by their daughter Annalicia Fullwood Bravo (Antonio), son David Freeman Fullwood Jr. (Belinda) and 5 grandchildren, Ruben David Paige III, Desean Fullwood, Denisha Fullwood, Delicia Fullwood, and Poppy Livers. Patsy's siblings, sister Helen Gabaldon, brother Abe Martinez, sister Becky Martinez, brother Lonnie Martinez and brother Mark Martinez as well as many nieces and nephews. Dave's siblings, sister Anniemae Young and brother Bryant Fullwood as well as many nieces and nephews. They both lived for their children and grandchildren.
The family would like to especially thank Applegate Hospice and Home Care as well as Visiting Angels. Both agencies were an integral part of their care. They were gentle, loving and truly cared for both Patsy and Dave as people and not just patients.
There will be a visitation and memorial service on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm and a memorial service from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Immediately after the memorial service they will both receive military honors in the front of the mortuary. Masks will be required for those who'd like to attend the services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to two of their favorite charities, The Wounded Warrior Project and the Native American Rights Fund.
