Patricia Susanne Newman

May 16, 1938 ~ November 1, 2019
UINTAH - Patricia Susanne (Neilson) Newman, born on the of May 16, 1938, and called Fanga by her grandchildren passed away this past Friday at the age of 81. Patricia has been living in Uintah Utah for the last five years and has been a long-time resident of Torrance California where her family was raised.
Patricia was born in Las Angele's, California to James Bruce Neilson and Ruth Susanna Parker. She was a big sister to Michael Bruce Neilson and grew up in a happy home. She graduated from Gardena High School and studied nursing at California State University. As a nurse at LA General hospital, Patricia made a name for herself for hard work, diligence and exceptional organization under pressure, fostering many long term friendships while improving and saving the lives of the thousands of individuals that came under her care.
In 1957 Patricia and Richard Dean Wilkinson gave birth to their daughter Ruth Ellen Wilkinson Collard. Patricia was a fun mom, enthusiastically teaching her daughter to laugh, love, share and conquer. Patricia was empowering and social, raising her daughter to believe that she could accomplish anything and instilling the knowledge to be successful.
As a grandmother "Fanga" was the life of the party, building exciting traditions, becoming wholeheartedly into the interests of her grandchildren while loving openly and freely. As a great- grandmother, Fanga put on elaborate tea parties, painting adventures, slip and slide events, girls dates, sleepovers and much more, always inventing ways to improve the lives of her loved ones. Patricia filled her life with love, music and friendship. She will be missed by all who know her.
Patricia passed away this past Friday surrounded by family and is survived by her son in law, Dave Collard; her grandchildren Jena, Dallin, Kurt, Steven, Heather, Mark and Bryana; her great-grandchildren Xander, Brax, Whitney, Korbin, Brynlee, Karson, Ambree and Shaeley; her loved ones Ryan, Katie, Mason, Lindsay, Ashton, Rylyn and Kamryn; as well as her dog Max; and many others.
A viewing will be held prior to funeral services from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m Friday, November 8, 2019, at the LDS Uintah 1st Ward meeting house 6660 South 1775 East Uintah, Ut 84405. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment, Uintah Cemetery.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah
Send condolences to the family at: