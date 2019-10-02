Patricia Westaway Peterson

February 22, 1934 ~ September 28, 2019
Patricia was born February 22, 1934, to Edward L. and Pearl Hansen Westaway. She passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, in West Haven, Utah of advanced dementia. She attended Ogden High School where she met her future sister-in-law and eventually her future husband. She married Stanley W. Peterson in 1950 in Preston Idaho. She worked at Hill Air Force Base for over 30 years and was retired upon her death. Pat and Stan had two daughters, Vicki and Lori. She also had three grandchildren whom she loved very much. They enjoyed going camping and boating as a family for many summers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Lori.
Vicki would like to thank the staff at Treeo Assisted Living and the staff at Peachtree Memory Care for their excellent care of Mom. She would also like to thank Jeannie Gibson and Diane Elm for their friendship they gave Mom during this difficult time.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
