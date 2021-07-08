Patrick H. Kenny III (aka Paco)
Patrick H. Kenny III (aka Paco) passed away from brain cancer on June 28, 2021 at his home in Ogden, Utah, surrounded by family. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on June 15, 1949 to Patrick H. Kenny Jr. and Wilna Janice Kenny (nee Byrd).
As a child of an Air Force pilot, Paco lived all over the United States and in Japan. He graduated high school in Newburgh, NY in 1967 and achieved top ranking as a high school wrestler. He spent a year at Oklahoma State University before pausing his studies to fight in Vietnam. As an Army Infantryman Sergeant, he commanded a platoon on the Ho Chi Minh Trail and was awarded two bronze stars. After completing his service, he moved to California where he met and married his wife, Evelyn, before returning to OSU to finish his degree in zoology. After graduating, Paco moved to Ogden in 1977 and managed Maaco Auto Painting on 12th Street. He later purchased the body shop and opened a second shop in Layton in 2003. Under his leadership the shops grew to Million Dollar Centers.
Paco was a natural athlete and loved hunting with his brothers, fishing in Mexico and in the San Francisco Bay with his brothers-in-law, playing softball, and playing golf as a member of Sun Hill Men's Association. He loved rooting for the Ogden Raptors and held season tickets since 1997. He served on the Youth Impact board of directors for five years.
More than anything, Paco loved being "Pops" to his five grandchildren: Elena, Hanley, Neil, Erin "Erin-Erin", and Francesco "Frank-Frank".
Paco is survived by his wife, Evelyn, his four children: Jake Kenny, Ellen (Chris) Culp, Erin (Mark) Tiedens, Megan (Frank) DiMeglio, his father, Patrick H. Kenny Jr., his eight siblings: Jan (Mike) Rios, Jeff (Connie) Kenny, Kevin Kenny Woods, John (Jody) Kenny,Trace (Rose) Kenny, Pete (Wendy) Kenny, Kassie (Mike) Morgan, and Tim (Karen) Kenny, and an abundance of nephews and nieces.
Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church followed by an Open House Reception at the Kenny Residence on Marilyn Drive from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.