February 18, 1987 ~ December 20, 2019
Patrick John Hepburn, 32, son of Steve and Nancy Hepburn of Riverdale, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at the family home in Riverdale. Patrick was born in Salt Lake City, February 18, 1987. He attended Bonneville High School and graduated from Washington High School. Patrick served his country as a Marine including a deployment to Iraq. Patrick was extremely intelligent and talented at everything he tried. A promising ski racing career was derailed by a serious leg injury when he was 16. After his Marine service he attended Weber State University, earning National Honor Society recognition. He joined the Weber State Ski Team, but sustained a serious broken arm during a race at Snowbasin. Unfortunately, Patrick is a victim of the national epidemic of opioid addiction which began with prescribed pain medication following his arm surgery.
Patrick is survived by his parents, his sister Kristina Nauman and brother-in-law Jon Nauman of Pleasant View, his sister Inna of Riverdale, his daughter, Hailey of Riverdale and his son, Clayton of Burley Idaho. The family plans only a private memorial service and would like to express our appreciation to the assistance given by Leavitt's Mortuary.
Those so inclined may make a donation in Patrick's name to the Snowbasin Sports Education Foundation, PO BOX 150131 Ogden, Utah 84415.