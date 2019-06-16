Our sweet beloved mother Patsy Ann Richardson Shelton died due to complications during surgery on June 13, 2019, at the age of 71.
Patsy is survived by her children Kory Shelton (Melanie), Shaun Shelton (Brittni), Kami Hilliard (Dave), Shantel Ryujin (Kiyoshi) and many grand and great-grandchildren, and her Brother Jerry Richardson (Janice). Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Mildred Jean Richardson, her first greatgrandson Kaladin James Shelton and many other beloved Aunts, Uncles and Grandparents.
Patsy was born in Tremonton, Utah on September 6, 1947 to Mildred Jean Loveland and Dean Haslam and was later adopted by Theodore Richardson and Mildred Jean Richardson. She often spoke of her wonderful childhood and times spent camping with family. She especially delighted in teasing and tormenting her little brother and best friend Jerry Richardson. They have remained close all their lives.
She married David Everett Shelton on July 15, 1966, in Logan, Utah. They raised four children ? Kory, Shaun, Kami and Shantel. Her children were the love of her life. She was a devoted and loving mother. She had a fun, friendly, bubbly, and quirky personality. She passed her love of camping, the outdoors, and music on to them. She loved playing cards and games and won almost every time!
Patsy loved playing her guitar and taught lessons for many years. She enjoyed performing and jumped at every opportunity to do so. She wrote wacky versions of songs and created crazy medley mash-ups. One of her favorite experiences was performing a comedic musical show - "Humor Gotta Have it"- put on for local church groups. It was meant to be one show and it turned into a traveling production for years.
Patsy's passion for music has been carried on by her posterity through Dance, Theater, Choir and Band. She was always there to support her kids and grandkids. She was their biggest, and often loudest fan with her unmistakable "birdcall."
Quilting was Patsy's world, and she even started her own quilting business. She developed this talent and soon was directing quilting expos and shows. She gained national recognition for her accomplishments. But one of her most prized possessions was her quilting friends. They have been loyal, friendly, and compassionate... and always willing to help in any way.
Please join us for a celebration of her life. Viewing will be held at the LDS Pleasant View 11th Ward building (3602 North 500 West, Pleasant View, Utah) on Tuesday, June 18, at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Deweyville Cemetery.
