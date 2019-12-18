Patsy G. Boyce

November 1, 1928 ~ December 15, 2019
Patsy Gardner Boyce, 91 passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Patsy was born November 1, 1928, in Afton, Wyoming a daughter of Estella Blanche Baldwin and Newel A. Gardner.
Patsy graduated from Cokeville High School and received a bachelor's degree from Utah State Agriculture College.
She married Benjamin Beverly Boyce on September 7, 1953, in Afton, Wyoming.
Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.
She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Patsy interests include cake decorating and cooking cuisine from every country we lived in. She was a marvelous chef and hostess. Our mother is the Best Mom Ever and loved her grandchildren and great- grandchildren with all her heart.
Its difficult to describe how beautiful it has been to have been loved without condition and how fortunate we are to have experienced that. It has been the most precious thing in our lives.
Surviving are Patsy's children: Benjamin Newel (Toni) Boyce; Michael Gardner (Amy) Boyce; Patrick Lee (Tamra) Boyce; and Becky Jean (Bart) Penrod; 17 grandchildren and 35 great- grandchildren with two on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents Newel and Blanche Gardner and husband Benjamin B. Boyce.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be held Friday, Dec 20th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. And Saturday from 12:00 to 12:40 p.m. at the Mortuary.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
