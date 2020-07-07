Patsy Zitting

May 12, 1937 ~ June 27, 2020
Pat Zitting was born Patsy Ruth Howze on May 12, 1937, in Poteet, TX. She left this world on June 27, 2020, due to complications from a fall.
Preceded in death by both parents Lula and Paul Howze, sister Pauline, brothers Paul, Sam, John and Ron. She is survived by her daughter, Sherril Johnston (Keith), granddaughter Amy Gazell (Bryan), great-grandson Rhett Gazell, and many cousins, nieces and nephews that she enjoyed keeping in touch with.
Pat married Donald Zitting Jr in January of 1957, but they later divorced.
There were many people in her life that she loved and that loved her. She was a devout Christian whose light was always shining.
She will be greatly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, when it is safe to do so again.