December 8, 1931 ~ July 17, 2019
Paul Brown Smedley, 87, of Syracuse, passed away on July 17, 2019. Paul was born to Golden W. and Ruth Brown Smedley on December 8, 1931, in Farmington, Utah.
He graduated from Davis High School and attended one quarter at Weber State College before being called on an LDS mission to the Western States. This is where he met his eternal companion, Myrna Lynn Golding. After their missions they were married on February 5, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Paul served in the Army for two years during the Korean Conflict.
Paul was a plumber all of his life until he retired in 2004. He then worked full time for Diamond Security as a security guard until 2016, finally retiring at age 84.
He loved to attend the temple every Wednesday, and Saturday, where he was well known and loved. Singing with the Beehive Statesmen Choir was one of his biggest enjoyments, other than work, church and family.
Paul loved the Savior and he served Him well. The Lord is very pleased with him.
He is survived by his five children: Kevin (Jamie), Kerin (Bernie deceased), Steve (Deb), Stacey (Grant) and Lisa (Brett), 12 grandchildren, 17 great- grandchildren and one living brother, Kent Smedley.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Noal and Weston, one grandson, Skylar Stark and son-in-law Bernie Stark.
A sincere thank you to all his loving neighbors, his ward, Pheasant View Assisted Living and AFI Advanced Care Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the LDS Perpetual Education Fund.
