September 4, 1963 ~ September 15, 2019
Paul C Hermann, 57, passed away September 15, 2019. He was born September 4, 1963 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Roland and Sylvia Hermann.
He graduated from Southern Utah University with a degree in Music Education. He spent many years sharing his love of music in local Utah classrooms. He was extremely talented in music and could play over 40 different instruments, though his favorite was the highland bagpipes. The time he spent being a part of the Galloway Highlanders pipe band was a highlight of his life.
A Celebration Of life will be held at the Country Meadows community clubhouse, 3750 Midland Dr, Roy, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6:30 - 7:30 PM.