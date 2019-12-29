Paul Clayton Douglas

January 20, 1949 ~ December 15, 2019
Paul passed away December 15, 2019, in Cedar City, UT due to complications of pneumonia following surgery. He was born in Ogden, UT to Clyde J. Douglas and Bernice B. Douglas, both of whom preceeded him in death.
Paul attended Ogden City schools and retired from Hill Air Force Base, where he worked as a carpenter.
He married Tara Leishman and although they later divorced, they remained friends.
He spent most of his adult life as a resident of Ogden Valley (Eden), where he had built a cabin to raise his family, which included a daughter, Maggie Douglas, and a stepson, Rhet Needham.
In 2017, he moved to Cedar City Utah, to be closer to family members. Paul's joys in life, besides his children, were telemark skiing and mountain biking.
He was a pioneer who taught many friends how to master skinny skies with leather boots, as well as the joys of riding a bike in the mountains. He spent many years both working and playing at Powder Mountain. He had also worked at the coffee shop at Valley Market and had fond memories of the friends he had made at both places.
He is survived by his daughter, Maggie, his stepson Rhet (Ashley), four granddaughters, sister Marsha (Jerry) Olson, and brother Scott Douglas.
Paul donated his body to the University of Utah Cadaver Program. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do something nice for someone in need.